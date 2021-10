TOWSON, Md. – Elon University volleyball couldn't make it six wins a row as the maroon and gold fell to Towson, 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3 at SECU Arena. "We did not get the result we were looking for today, but we can take a lot of positives from the match and the weekend overall," head coach Mary Tendler said afterwards. "Our serving was very effective and our offense did a good job against a strong defensive team. We will get back in the gym tomorrow to work on the things we need to work on and start preparing for our next matches against JMU in Schar Center."

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO