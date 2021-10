Hofstra Division I sports seem to have become the exception for university-wide mask mandates this fall. // Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics. While the Hofstra campus continues to prioritize campus safety and follow the “Together Again” guidelines set by the University, Hofstra Division I sports teams have become the exception to these restrictions. Students in the men’s and women’s basketball teams are allowed to practice and compete without wearing their masks.

