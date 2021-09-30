CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubai opens Expo 2020 to a world still reeling from pandemic

By JON GAMBRELL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Dubai opened Expo 2020 in an extravagant ceremony Thursday that bathed the site's signature central dome in light, a symbolic beacon for the city-state's hopes that the world's fair will draw tourists despite the coronavirus pandemic. Delayed a year by the virus, Expo 2020 has...

The Independent

For first time, Dubai Expo 2020 says 5 workers died on site

Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday acknowledged that five workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair, revealing for the first time overall statistics for worker fatalities. Expo previously said that its 200,000 laborers who built the site worked some 240 million hours in its construction. It had not offered any overall statistics previously on worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections despite repeated requests from The Associated Press and other journalists. The admission comes after the European Parliament last month urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the United Arab Emirates' “inhumane practices...
WORLD
Theme Park Insider

Expo 2020 Dubai Announces Opening Ceremony Artists

September 21, 2021, 12:56 PM · The postponed Expo 2020 Dubai world's fair kicks off October 1, and the organizers have released the line-up for the expo's gala opening ceremony. Tenor Andrea Bocelli will headline the ceremony, which will broadcast line online September 30 at 7:30pm Dubai time, 3:30pm GMT,...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Emirates Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 opens for booking

One of the ‘must see’ attractions at Dubai Expo 2020 is gearing up to open its doors to the public on October 1st. Located in the Opportunity District, and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Dome, the Emirates Pavilion offers a preview for the future of commercial aviation, reframing the role that science and technology will play in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.
MIDDLE EAST
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai Expo 2020 unveils official song ahead of opening

With less than a week to go until it opens its doors to the world, Expo 2020 Dubai has launched its official song. Titled This Is Our Time, the piece highlights pride in the United Arab Emirates’ culture, celebrates the future and brings together nations from around the world. The...
MUSIC
Person
Josep Borrell
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai Expo 2020 opening ceremony to be broadcast around the world

The star-studded opening ceremony for Dubai Expo 2020 will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE, giving everyone the chance to participate in the spectacle, wherever they might be. This will be followed a night later by three spectacular fireworks displays in Dubai, marking the first...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Dubai opens glitzy Expo with extravagant show

Dubai opened its extravagant Expo 2020 on Thursday with a flashy ceremony boasting fireworks and lights displays as it attempts to woo the world despite the pandemic. "The entire world gathers in the UAE as we inaugurate together, with the blessing of Allah, Expo 2020 Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan said.
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first world's fair to Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first world's fair opened Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Expo 2020 opens in Dubai with spectacular ceremony

Named Expo 2020, the event was postponed by a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus last year. While that could have an impact on how many people flock to the United Arab Emirates the six-month-long exhibition offers Dubai a momentous opportunity to showcase its East-meets-West appeal as a place where all are welcome for business.
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dubai Expo 2020 offers conflicting figures on worker deaths

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday offered conflicting figures for how many workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world's fair, first saying five and then later three. In a later statement, Expo apologized and described the initial figure as...
WORLD
Daily Herald

Japan focusing on World Cup qualifiers vs Saudis, Australia

An upset loss to Oman and a narrow win over China have sharpened Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu's focus ahead of back-to-back World Cup qualifying games against Saudi Arabia and Australia. The Japan squad travels to the Saudi capital knowing that a defeat on Thursday will be a significant setback in...
WORLD
CNN

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

(CNN) — The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
Telegraph

Russia hosts first royal wedding in more than a century in lavish two-day ceremony

Russia celebrated its first royal wedding in a century as Nicholas II’s purported heir married in an elaborate ceremony in the former Imperial capital of St Petersburg. Grand Duke Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov, a hereditary pretender to the Russian throne, tied the knot with Victoria Romanovna Bettarini in front of hundreds of guests at St Isaac's Cathedral on Friday.
SOCIETY
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Reuters

Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman with ferocious winds, killing four

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tropical Cyclone Shaheen killed four people as it slammed into Oman on Sunday with ferocious winds and heavy rain, flooding streets, prompting evacuations from coastal areas and delaying flights to and from the capital, Muscat. As the cyclone approached, a child who had been swept...
ENVIRONMENT
