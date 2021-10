A traffic accident Monday morning at the intersection of 95th Street and Wolf's Crossing Road in Naperville caused a fatality, according to the Naperville Police Department. Naperville Police Commander Michaus Williams confirmed the death occurred in a one-car crash that was caused by a medical emergency. Williams, who did not identify the person who died, said the cause of death is still unknown.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO