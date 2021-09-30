New 'Welcome to Mobile, AL' mural in Downtown
The following information was provided by event organizers:. Sarah Beth Bexley, designer of the mural is a senior at McGill Toolen Catholic High School. The mural is her contribution to Youth Leadership Mobile’s (a Mobile United project) community service project. Sarah Beth chose the perfect location downtown for the mural and secured all of the required permits and approvals, even attending council meetings to talk about the project.www.fox10tv.com
