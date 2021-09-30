CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

New 'Welcome to Mobile, AL' mural in Downtown

By Chelsey Sayasane
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

The following information was provided by event organizers:. Sarah Beth Bexley, designer of the mural is a senior at McGill Toolen Catholic High School. The mural is her contribution to Youth Leadership Mobile’s (a Mobile United project) community service project. Sarah Beth chose the perfect location downtown for the mural and secured all of the required permits and approvals, even attending council meetings to talk about the project.

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Mobile, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Taiwan says needs to be on alert to 'over the top' China

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities which are violating regional peace, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday, the highest ever. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Community Service#Al#Youth Leadership Mobile#The Mobile Arts Council
Reuters

Two Americans win Medicine Nobel for work on heat and touch

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work, carried out independently, has helped show...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy