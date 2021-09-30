25-under-25: Brandon Ingram at No. 10

Brandon Ingram is just five years into his NBA career but once again finds himself in the unfortunate position of being defined by his relationship to others. Brandon Ingram has established a healthy NBA resume. He’s averaged 23.8 points per game for two consecutive seasons. He’s made an All-Star team and won Most Improved Player. He’s played more than 300 NBA games and scored nearly 6,000 career points. He’s played enough basketball and produced enough to be judged entirely on his own merits. And yet, he seems to be in a perpetual state of definition by comparison.