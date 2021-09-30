The Seven Courthouses of Liberty County marker

Upon establishing the Municipality of Liberty in 1831, Jose Francisco Madero designated several plazas or squares, according to Mexican law, including a square measuring one hundred twenty varas (333.33 feet) on each side for the Casa Consistorial or Court House. In Madero’s report of the election of the officers of the Ayuntamiento of the Villa de la Santissima Trinidad de la Libertad (later Liberty), which was communicated to the Chief of the Department of Bexar in May of 1831, he referenced the “Court Room of the Town of Liberty.” Madero had arrived in Atascosito in early 1831 and by March 30th had selected the league of land occupied by Juan M. Smith as the site for the location of a town. During this period there would have been enough time to build, by May of that year, the “hewed log building” which was described by David Carlton Hardee as the first (1st) Liberty County Courthouse in 1840 in his “Reminiscences of Texas as a Republic” published in The Patron and Gleaner, a newspaper in Northampton County N.C.