Another great week of NFL football is in the books and with eight of the 16 games being decided by one possession, there’s a lot to unpack. In the NFC, the 49ers slugged out a 17-11 victory over the Eagles, but the win came at a cost, as they lost all three of their active running backs in the 4th quarter. San Francisco can ill-afford to be plagued by injury as they try to compete in an NFC West division which has lost just one game cumulatively.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO