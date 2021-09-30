CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diezel introduces scaled-down, affordable amp inspired by its VH4, the 30-watt VH Micro

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiezel has introduced a space- and back-saving product for fans of its monolithic VH4 amplifier head – the VH Micro. It’s a smaller, lower-wattage version of the VH4 amp, still offering some searing high-gain rock and metal sounds. The VH Micro is rated at 30 watts of power, which is...

guitar.com

Comments / 0

