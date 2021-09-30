CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SNAP Benefits: Reevaluation of Thrifty Food Plan Results To Increase of Food Assistance Up To 15%

By Neil Pelayre
hngn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is boosting benefits for families throughout the country beginning October 1. In a recently published article in WRDW, SNAP payments typically rise by 1% each year but beginning Friday, October 1, and they will increase by 15 percent or approximately $35 per month per household. The Thrifty Food Plan, which is used to calculate SNAP payments, has been reevaluated by the United States Department of Agriculture. The money was raised by looking at four main categories: current food costs, what Americans usually consume, dietary advice, and the nutrients in those foods.

www.hngn.com

Comments / 1

Guest
5d ago

Now all they need to do is make it so people who make enough for rent can still qualify for food stamps

Reply
5
Related
WLUC

Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in September in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Wednesday. “No Michigander should go hungry during a pandemic, and I am...
LANSING, MI
Newsbug.info

Modest SNAP benefit increase begins today

Most participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will see a slight increase to their monthly benefits in October, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA). The change is due to an upward adjustment in the value of the Thrifty Food Plan used...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Safety#Food Stamps#Snap Benefits#Wrdw#The Thrifty Food Plan#Americans#News Channel 21
Huron Daily Tribune

More emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month

All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are to receive an additional monthly payment this month in response to the pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced today, Sept. 15. Eligible people can expect to see these additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Conversation U.S.

SNAP benefits are rising for millions of Americans, thanks to a long-overdue 'Thrifty Food Plan' update

The U.S. Department of Agriculture adjusts Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits to reflect changes in food prices once a year. The government agency will take two other factors into account when it increases those benefits, which help people buy food, on Oct. 1, 2021. One is an unprecedented update of the Thrifty Food Plan – an estimate of the minimum cost of groceries to meet a family’s needs. That revision is behind the largest-ever permanent increase in benefits and puts a healthier diet within reach for the 42 million Americans enrolled in SNAP, which replaced food stamps. The other change, the expiration...
AMERICAS
centraloregondaily.com

SNAP benefits to permanently increase in October

(Salem) – Starting Oct. 1, Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see a permanent average increase of about $36 per month, per person to their regular SNAP benefits. This permanent increase is the result of federal changes to the Thrifty Food Plan. In addition, most SNAP recipients...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
suncommunitynews.com

SNAP households to see monthly increases in October

PLATTSBURGH | Families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program support will soon see increases in benefits starting in October. On Sept. 28, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP program will see their level of benefits increase resulting from a federal cost adjustment aimed at providing low-income individuals and families better access to healthy foods.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wdrb.com

SNAP changes monthly benefit calculation, increasing pay for most families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The national Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is changing the way it calculates monthly benefits. Starting in April 2020, benefits were increased to 15% across the board to everyone, regardless of their household size. Now, the USDA's updated Thrifty Food Plan adjusts to a household specific plan based on the number of people in your home. It starts Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
neusenews.com

Food and Nutrition services benefits to increase by 25% starting Oct. 1

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced households enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services program will see their benefits increase by 25% beginning Oct. 1, 2021, as part of a national re-evaluation of benefit amounts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. More than 1.6 million people are enrolled in FNS in North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
wibwnewsnow.com

Food Assistance Increases Rates

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says that residents who receive food assistance will benefit from a permanent increase in the maximum benefit amount beginning this Friday. The change is taking place due to the 2018 Farm Bill that directed USDA to re-evaluate the Thrifty Food Plan which is...
ADVOCACY
mychamplainvalley.com

SNAP benefits increasing statewide in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will reportedly see an increase of about $36 per family member starting next month. According to the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul, all New Yorkers receiving SNAP benefits will get more money because of a federal cost...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waer.org

An Increase In SNAP Benefits Will Allow More Food Options For Low-Income Families In New York

New York State is boosting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to the tune of a 40% increase per meal per person. SNAP is a government program that provides low-income people with money to buy food at authorized retailers through a system similar to a debit card. About 2/3 of SNAP recipients are children, seniors, and people living with disabilities.
POLITICS
azpbs.org

Rise in food-stamp benefits is partly undercut by end to pandemic aid

WASHINGTON – More than 900,000 Arizona food stamp recipients saw an increase in their monthly benefits starting Friday, but activists say much more needs to be done to fight food insecurity in the state. The increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits is the result of officials recalculating the Thrifty...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy