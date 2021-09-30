Brush Country Crabs and Catfish

Michelle Rider’s time on The Circle was cut short all because she doesn’t let her dogs lick her face. In an icebreaker on the first episode of season three, the 52-year-old mom from South Carolina (correctly!) answered “no” to the statement, “It’s fine to let a pet kiss you on the mouth.” The group was evenly split, but it was Michelle’s answer that raised eyebrows from the other contestants, since she’s holding two small dogs in her profile picture. Nick, a computer programmer pretending to be a drummer, called her out, writing in the Circle Chat, “The most shocking part of that whole game was that Michelle won’t let those two beautiful dogs kiss her on the mouth.” She tried to defend her (correct!!!!!!!!) choice, telling them, “I do love my fur babies, please don’t get me wrong, but I do not desire for them to lick their butt and then my face.” But it was too late — the implication that Michelle wasn’t who she said she was had been thrown down and she was voted dead last in the first rating.

