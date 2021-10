The 2021-2022 school year is off to a very good start. The teachers and students were anxiously awaiting the start of the new school year. Time has really gone by quickly. All of the activities that usually take place at the high school are in full swing. The first six weeks of school ends on October 1. At the present time, we have a total of 555 students enrolled inclusive of the small senior class that has only 115 seniors.