The city of Wichita will move forward on three road projects around the city. Look for improvements to 17th Street, from Broadway to I-135, which will cost the city just over $11.4 million. Improvements to Mt. Vernon, from Broadway to Southeast Boulevard, will cost $8.2 million. The cost for the two projects increased, as the bids were over budget, Union Pacific Railroad increased their permit fees and there are utility conflicts on Mt. Vernon. As a result, $700 thousand will be transferred from the East Kellogg Project to help cover the additional costs.

WICHITA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO