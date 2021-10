This article explains how to change folder icons on a Mac, including how to change the icon of a single folder and how to change the default folder icon. Changing a folder icon on Mac is similar to changing the color of a folder, but you need to obtain an image to use as your new folder icon. If you have a .ICN file, you can just drag and drop the file into the folder info window. If you have a PNG or JPG file, you need to open it in Preview, copy it, and paste it into the folder info window.

