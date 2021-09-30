At the end of each month, I look back at all the wonderful things eaten over the past 30 days. Here are my Top 10 Dishes in September. Yes, Brussels sprouts are popular. Some might even say they’re a bit overplayed on restaurant menus, but I don’t care. I’m a fan of any dish done right, and Petit & Keet’s flash-fried version is just that. The leafy halves still have a nice texture and bite to them, and the dousing of balsamic honey sauce separates these Brussels from the rest of the local pack. Every meal at the restaurant should start with this appetizer.