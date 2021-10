The following article was submitted by Manitowoc Public Library Youth Services Manager Julia Lee, and Youth Services Associate Betty Schwede. What could be better than walking around downtown Manitowoc on a fall day? How about reading a story as you walk and shop? From September 15 to October 15, that is exactly what you can do! Manitowoc Public Library is partnering with downtown businesses to provide a FREE fall Storywalk that is a perfect diversion for the whole family.

