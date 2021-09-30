CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westminster, CA

Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

hawaiitelegraph.com
 4 days ago

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, released a 'Letter to Stockholders' discussing the development of several key strategic partnerships and other business initiatives aimed at expanding the company's commercial reach. The Letter to Stockholders is available below.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Cann American Corp. Elaborates On Reg A Cancellation and Provides Shareholder Update

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the 'Company', is pleased to provide this shareholder update. Recently, the Company has withdrawn its Regulation A (Reg A) filing with the SEC. Regulation A is an exemption from registration from public offerings that essentially allows a qualified issuer to sell unrestricted stock to investors at a discount to current market value.
CLOVERDALE, CA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Right On Brands Reports Record Quarter

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV and THCO, announced today record sales for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021. 'I am proud to announce that we just finished the biggest quarter in the history of the company!' said Jerry Grisaffi CEO of Right on Brands. Grisaffi also said, '2020 was a very hard year for the company, but 2021 is going to be a record setting year, sales from our Dallas store have exceeded our expectations and our licensed store in Austin has also had a good first month in sales.'
DALLAS, TX
Business Insider

Astec Inks Strategic Partnership With Carboncure Technologies

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) entered a strategic partnership with CarbonCure Technologies to strengthen its commitment to sustainability under its OneASTEC business model. CarbonCure Technologies' product enables concrete producers to reduce carbon footprint without sacrificing quality and strength. ASTEC, which includes RexCon, CON-E-CO, and BMH Systems brands, has rights as CarbonCure's...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica ('Jess') Evans, as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Company.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Westminster, CA
The Associated Press

cbdMD Signs Exclusive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Troon

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced it has signed a three year exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Troon, LLC, whereby Troon will provide promotional and marketing services to cbdMD to help access distribution opportunities to the more than 600 Troon-affiliated facilities.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Teads Announces Strategic Data Partnership With Acxiom

Global partnership will make Acxiom’s data actionable at scale through adtech platform. Teads, the global media platform, today announced the launch of a new global partnership with Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences. The new partnership will provide comprehensive, addressable solutions while putting privacy first.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Harsco Environmental Inks Strategic Partnership With Magsort

Harsco Corp's (NYSE:HSC) Harsco Environmental division has entered into an exclusive strategic relationship with Magsort Ltd. to bring metal recovery technology to the steel industry. Magsort's ultrahigh-energy crusher to process steelmaking slags enables the recovery of higher value metallics. The program will initially focus on bringing the technology to carbon...
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

ConnX Accelerates Expansion Plans, Announces Strategic Relationship and Partnership with True North Advisory, Harnessing Advisory’s Experience and Track Record

World Class CXOs to Provide Guidance on Digital Transformation of Real-Time Communications as ConnX Accelerates Expansion Plans. ConnX, a leader in Digital Communications Transformation powered by AI and Automation, announced they have engaged True North Advisory to provide guidance and direction as the company undergoes unprecedented growth in its global Integrated Communications Platform service. This unique platform delivers a comprehensive communications solution to mid-size and large global enterprises including unified voice, data, video, messaging, collaboration, security and AI-powered service assurance. ConnX currently serves customers in 120 countries and plans to expand services and global reach to meet the growing global demands of existing and new customers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Strategic Partners#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Water Management#Otcqb
thepaypers.com

Fly Now, Pay Later signs strategic global partnership with ChargeAfter

Travel payments platform Fly Now, Pay Later has partnered with ChargeAfter to be added on the latter's point-of-sale financing portfolio in the US and UK. ChargeAfter is a BNPL network that connects retailers and lenders to offer consumers personalised point-of-sale financing options during shopping and at checkout from multiple lenders when and where they are ready to shop. Merchants on the ChargeAfter platform include national retailers across travel, home appliances, furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics and automotive, amongst other verticals.
CREDITS & LOANS
Phramalive.com

Ziopharm Eliminates 60 Positions in Strategic Workforce Reduction

Less than a month after appointing a new chief executive officer, ZIOPHARM Oncology announced a restructure that resulted in over 50% of its workforce being axed. The clinical-stage company has eliminated about 60 positions in a move it expects to extend its cash runway into the beginning of 2023. Shares were down 9% in after-hours trading on Monday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Aviation Week

Safran, TotalEnergies Sign Emissions Reduction Strategic Partnership

Safran and French energy group TotalEnergies agreed to jointly develop technical and commercial solutions designed to accelerate the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions from the aviation industry. Safran and TotalEnergies’ collaboration will capitalize on their respective areas of expertise for... Subscription Required. Safran, TotalEnergies Sign Emissions Reduction Strategic Partnership is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stormlakeradio.com

BVU Enters into Strategic Partnership with Rembrandt Enterprises

Buena Vista University and Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., entered a Strategic Partnership to strengthen the workforce and communities across Iowa. This partnership allows for employees of Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus. Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU’s convenient online/hybrid undergraduate programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.
STORM LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Economy
HPCwire

SambaNova Systems Appoints Matt Taylor as VP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 – SambaNova Systems, a company building advanced software, hardware and services to run AI applications, today announced the appointment of Matt Taylor as VP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships to expand cloud, hybrid and on-premise AI deployments and accelerate adoption of SambaNova’s extensible AI services platform, Dataflow-as-a-Service.
PALO ALTO, CA
inavateonthenet.net

disguise and ROE Visual strengthen strategic partnership

Disguise and ROE Visual have announced they have strengthened their existing strategic partnership. By turning their current cooperation into a multi-faceted alliance, based on mutual trust and a long-term working relationship, disguise and ROE Visual intend to use each other's technical knowledge to benefit their partners and users worldwide. In...
BUSINESS
orthospinenews.com

Sawbones® and Numalogics Launch New Strategic Partnership

Seattle, Washington – Montreal, Canada, September 21, 2021/OrthoSpineNews/ Pacific Research Laboratories, Inc., the parent company to Sawbones® and Numalogics Inc., a subsidiary of Spinologics Inc., have partnered to develop computational modeling and simulation software applications for the orthopaedic medical device industry. In an ever-competitive space, orthopaedic medical device manufacturers look...
BUSINESS
franchising.com

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Announces Five Strategic Tech Partnerships

Street-casual taquito franchise rolls out new list of vendor partnerships. September 22, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHINO HILLS, CA - Announced today, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos - a taquito-focused franchise, is deepening its bench of partners in the technology space. The brand will add five new preferred vendors and have negotiated beneficial contracts to offer their products and services to its franchise partner base.
RESTAURANTS
TechCrunch

Niio announces $15M Series A following strategic partnership with Samsung Displays

The round was co-led by L Catterton, a joint venture between LVMH and Catterton, Entrée Capital and Pico Venture Partners. Additional investors also joined, including Saga VC, as well as leading artists, art collectors, museums, gallerists and trustees at institutions such as MOMA and Guggenheim as well as Shalom McKenzie, an online gambling entrepreneur and investor who also invests in NFTs. Prior to the Series A round, Niio had raised $8 million, initially from strategic angels, followed by a seed round from institutions in 2017.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Panther Protocol brings interoperable privacy mechanisms to Polygon via strategic partnership

Collaboration on projects to develop privacy features that empower end users in ecosystem. Panther’s zkSNARK technology allows users to mint privacy-augmenting, fully-collateralized assets. MVP offers ability to interact with Panther via web wallet, asset shielding and de-shielding. Panther Protocol announced a strategic partnership with Polygon (MATIC/USD), also known as “the...
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

Timbers and Wheelock Street Capital enter strategic partnership

Timbers Company, a developer and operator of boutique luxury resorts and private residence clubs, has entered into a strategic partnership with Wheelock Street Capital, a private real estate investment firm. This mutually beneficial relationship enhances Timbers’ ability to be nimble and ready to exploit opportunities including stabilizing distressed assets, or...
BUSINESS
stormlakeradio.com

BVU and Availa Bank Form Strategic Partnership

Buena Vista University has formed a strategic partnership with Availa Bank. The partnership allows employees of Availa Bank, as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU's Storm Lake campus. Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU's online/hybrid undergraduate programs, or the organizational leadership graduate program.
STORM LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy