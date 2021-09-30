CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Haunts and Jaunts: Conversations with my mother before she passed

By Stephanie Dolan
Southside Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy mother died in 2015. I was responsible for her caregiving. Even to this day, there are still those moments when I ask myself—“Could I have done anything differently?”. Mom was a control freak and had always been, but I loved her regardless. In 1985 when my dad suddenly died her world went upside down…and into a direction no one ever wishes to go: dealing with suddenly being alone, insurance, finances, burial, and both my grandparents (my dad’s parents) very much still alive. I was the one that awoke them at 5:30 AM to the news that their son, and my father, had died. It was a surreal experience that I never care to repeat! They both rapidly deteriorated after that morning and it was my mom that had to care for them!

