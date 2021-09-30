CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Lauralton edges North Haven in SCC girls cross country

sheltonherald.com
 5 days ago

Lauralton Hall’s girls’ cross country team defeated North Haven 27-28 at Wharton Brook Park on Wednesday. “It was one of the most exciting regular-season races I have ever seen in my coaching career,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “We took places 1, 2, 5, 9 and 10, while North Haven took 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8. It was a very competitive, enjoyable race to watch. There was a lot of back and forth in the middle pack, which made for an exciting finish.

