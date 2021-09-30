CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US unemployment claims rise for 3rd straight week amid delta spread

By Paul Wiseman
fox5dc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market. Claims rose unexpectedly by 11,000 last week to 362,000, the Labor Department said Thursday, though economists had...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Time for a fourth IRS stimulus check? Report shows prior payments offered dire support for low earners

Utility charges and car payments and grocery bills, oh my. For many Americans, pandemic-era stimulus checks helped make ends meet. Forty-six percent of lower earners said in April that they wouldn’t have had enough money to cover their expenses without stimulus payments from the federal government, according to the newly released Capital One Marketplace Index.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Can Rising Unemployment Claims Connect To More Payments?

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue plan into effect on Thursday, March 11, 2020, about seven months ago. The bill has provided a variety of economic benefits to struggling Americans, including the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, the Child Tax Credit as monthly payments to parents with eligible co-dependents, stimulus checks for struggling homeowners, and the emergency rental assistance program for struggling renters.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
thecentersquare.com

New unemployment claims rise more than expected

(The Center Square) – New federal jobs data released Thursday showed new unemployment claims rose more than expected. The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 362,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ending Sept. 25, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week’s unrevised figures. Last week,...
ECONOMY
Arkansas Online

Jobless claims up for 3rd week

WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market. Claims rose unexpectedly by 11,000 last week to 362,000, the Labor Department said Thursday, though economists had...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Where Do Efforts on a Fourth Stimulus Check Stand?

Demand for another check is high, but will it happen?. A Change.org petition requesting an ongoing $2,000 monthly stimulus check is drawing ever closer to 3 million signatures. And it's not just the public that supports ongoing stimulus payments, as a group of influential lawmakers on the left sent a letter this summer to President Joe Biden encouraging him to include ongoing monthly payments in his signature infrastructure plan.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Americans#The Labor Department
AFP

Uptick in new US unemployment benefit claims slows

New claims for US unemployment benefits increased for the third straight week, but the rate of the uptick appears to be slowing, according to government data released Thursday. Initial applications for jobless benefits made in the week ended September 25 rose to 362,000, seasonally adjusted, up 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level, the Labor Department reported. The figures once again defied expectations for a decline. Another 16,752 new claims, not seasonally adjusted, were made under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for freelancers not normally eligible for aid. Those claims likely represented a backlog since the program expired earlier in the month. Claims are a closely-watched metric of labor market health, and shot into the millions when the pandemic broke out in the United States in March 2020. They have been on a sustained decline in recent months, though have yet to return to their level before the pandemic.
MARKETS
businessjournaldaily.com

Unemployment Claims Fall in Ohio, Rise Nationally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – New unemployment claims filed in Ohio fell to 10,135 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, a drop of about 3,000 from the previous week. In its weekly report on jobless claims, the agency also said it receive 108,100 continued unemployment claims...
OHIO STATE
Boston Globe

US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise for a third week

(Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week, potentially a sign of worsening labor-market conditions as well as choppiness in weekly data. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to 362,000 in the week ended Sept. 25, led by another surge in...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1

Recurring $2,000 stimulus checks coming? New $500 payments happening now

Calls are growing louder for a fourth $2,000 stimulus check to most Americans. A petition calls for recurring payments of $2,000 in form of stimulus check to adults and $1,000 to children. The Change.org petition calls for $2,000 payments to adults and $1,000 payments for kids immediately. It also calls...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Oregonian

Jobless claims edge up amid delta variant disruption

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data. The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
U.S. POLITICS
calculatedriskblog.com

Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims Increase to 362,000

In the week ending September 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 362,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 351,000. The 4-week moving average was 340,000, an increase of 4,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 335,750. emphasis added. The following...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy