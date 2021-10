DANVILLE, Ky.—After a seven-match homestand, Oglethorpe volleyball took to the road for the first time since the opening week of the season and came up on the short end of two decisions Saturday and Sunday. The Stormy Petrels fell to Sewanee on Saturday and Centre on Sunday, both by scores of 3-0. Ellie Alfonso led Oglethorpe Saturday with 11 kills alongside nine digs, but Sewanee jumped out front quickly and never looked back. Kylee Zimmer led the team with 15 digs while Emma Williams posted 19 assists and 10 digs.

