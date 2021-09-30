How to Build a Community of Brand Ambassadors

A couple of weeks ago, I shared a little bit about the concept of Building, not Branding. This morning I was thinking about that topic and how it relates to something I am very concerned about, Leadership. To borrow a phrase I once heard, “I am leadership sad.” As I look over society, I see very little leadership. I see a lot of people claiming to be leaders. I see many people want others to follow them, but precious few actually value others and desire to add value to them. Their words are hollow, and their actions say something completely different. Okay, now that I have said my piece, how does this relate to my point. Great leaders need to be before they act. Leadership is who you are, and who you are will drive what you do. When who you are and what you do are in alignment, people will be drawn to you.

