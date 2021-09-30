CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Build a Community of Brand Ambassadors

By Tom Fogden
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a strategy behind everything. This is the essence of community building. Building a community takes time, effort, and thought. I’ve learned that building an online community for your business is one of the most effective forms of marketing long-term. To build a community, you must gain support from...

Fast Company

Why community design makes brand managers squirm

Savvy marketers know that building a community brand strategy is an authentic approach to reaching the influencer next door. They recognize that these “everyday influencers” create value that is far greater than an average consumer. It’s a strategy that applies equally to both brick-and-mortar small businesses and multi-national digital storefronts.
WebProNews

Nine Essential Elements to Building Your Brand

What are the essential elements to building your brand? One of the most critical aspects of developing a solid brand is embracing who you are and what sets you apart from competitors. In addition, you need to know your target audience, stay true to the mission, be clear on the vision, create a memorable logo and develop an identity that will last for years to come!
Fast Casual

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES

Lately we've been thinking about the intricate web of connections that unites our communities and cities. Helping your franchisees know their trade area means knowing a lot about your target market, of course, but there's so much more to success than marketing demographics. How do you position your brands to feel like an integral part of each neighborhood?
Raindance

6 Ways to Build Your Personal Brand

Filmmakers have two competing brands to develop: That of their films, and that of themselves. Why waste your quarantine hours? Use it to create and develop your personal brand. As a filmmaker you want to create an image of yourself and how your work is unique. Film festivals, distributors, financiers...
macny.org

Build to Brand

A couple of weeks ago, I shared a little bit about the concept of Building, not Branding. This morning I was thinking about that topic and how it relates to something I am very concerned about, Leadership. To borrow a phrase I once heard, “I am leadership sad.” As I look over society, I see very little leadership. I see a lot of people claiming to be leaders. I see many people want others to follow them, but precious few actually value others and desire to add value to them. Their words are hollow, and their actions say something completely different. Okay, now that I have said my piece, how does this relate to my point. Great leaders need to be before they act. Leadership is who you are, and who you are will drive what you do. When who you are and what you do are in alignment, people will be drawn to you.
phocuswire.com

Building loyalty into your travel brand

As travel recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, travel brands need to re-examine the effectiveness of their loyalty programs in encouraging return visits and building a positive brand image. A recent study by Phocuswright finds the pandemic has motivated loyalty program members to try new providers. Willingness to change varies, depending...
industryglobalnews24.com

Amitabh Bachchan to be the brand ambassador of Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX. Amitabh Bachchan becomes the latest celebrity to join the crypto-space. The senior actor has now been declared as the brand ambassador of Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX. The company informed that the actor will be working to raise awareness regarding cryptocu....
GOBankingRates

The 8 Best Side Hustles for Gen Z

Making money on the side is popular for the youngest generation entering the workforce. Nearly 46% of Gen Zers, ages 18 to 23, have a side hustle, according to a 2020 LendingTree survey. And for Gen...
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
CBS Miami

PepsiCo Launches $50 Million Juntos Crecemos Platform To Support Hispanic-Owned Businesses Across The U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses across the country and in South Florida are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super...
ARTnews

NFT Platform Nifty Gateway, Collector Caught in Legal Battle Over Beeple Auction

The NFT trading platform Nifty Gateway and art collector Amir Soleymani are currently caught in a series of legal disputes on both sides of the Atlantic over a Beeple artwork. At the heart of the matter is a debate over whether Soleymani is obligated to cough up $650,000 for a lower-valued edition of the work for which he was ultimately outbid. The fracas was first reported by the Art Newspaper. Nifty Gateway, which has quickly established itself as a premiere NFT trading platform, hosted an auction for Beeple’s Abundance (2021) in May. Earlier this year, Beeple made headlines when his NFT Everydays:...
Sourcing Journal

X-Rite, Pantone Offer Color Theory, QC Training Courses Online

The courses will teach color theory and how to measure and communicate color to improve production flow and meet sustainability goals. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Sourcing Journal

Rent the Runway Files for IPO

The closet-in-the-cloud company finally revealed the state of its finances Monday as it filed for an initial public offering. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Sourcing Journal

Five Pandemic-Influenced Home Color Trends to Watch for Spring

The influence of the Covid-19 pandemic has manifested in myriad ways throughout the home goods industry, but one of the most unexpected is how it has shaped design trends. Whether it’s the spike in interest in creating, cozy, comfortable spaces or the desire to build an outdoor oasis in the backyard, the pandemic has driven multiple trends in the home space. That goes for color, too. Performance fabric maker Sunbrella recently released a spring color forecast, identifying colors and palettes trending for spring 2022. And while many things influence color trends, the design team at Sunbrella said the way people are...
