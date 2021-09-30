CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago PMI dips to lowest level in seven months in September

By BY, Greg Robb
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
The Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, slowed to 64.7 in September from 66.8 in the prior month.

CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
hot96.com

French September manufacturing growth weakens a tad more than forecast -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – Growth in French manufacturing activity weakened a tad more than initially forecast in September, a survey showed on Friday, as problems over supplies of goods weighed on the sector. Data compiler IHS Markit said its final purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the French manufacturing sector in September...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Irish manufacturing growth slips to 6-month low -PMI

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Growth in Irish factory activity slipped to a six-month low in September but remained close to all-time highs with the sector showing signs of inflationary pressures, a survey showed on Friday. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 60.3 in September from 62.8...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI improves to 50.0 in September, beats estimates

China's September Caixin manufacturing PMI came in at 50.0 vs. 49.5 expected and August’s 49.2, showing that the country’s manufacturing sector is peeping into the expansion territory. Earlier on, China's official manufacturing PMI contracted to 49.6 in September from 50.1 seen in August and 50.1 expected, the National Bureau of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

French business activity weaker than expected in September - flash PMI

PARIS (Reuters) - The rate of growth in French business slowed further in September and missed market forecasts, a monthly survey showed on Thursday, as concerns over supplies of key goods weighed on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. Problems with global shipping and transport, caused partly by strict COVID-19 checks...
MARKETS
wsau.com

China’s factory activity holds steady in September- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity fared better than expected in September, stabilising after a slump in August, a business survey showed on Thursday, with a smaller decline in production countering an uptick in demand. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.0 in September from 49.2 the...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI misses estimates with 58.7 in September

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI arrives at 58.7 in September vs. 60.3 expected. Bloc’s Services PMI drops to 56.3 in September vs. 58.5 expected. The Eurozone manufacturing sector activity deteriorated in the reported month, the latest manufacturing activity survey from IHS/Markit research showed on Thursday. The Eurozone Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI)...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

