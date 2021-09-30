Chicago PMI dips to lowest level in seven months in September

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO