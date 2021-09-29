Ed Sheeran Look-Alike Needs His Own Security

After Vanessa Bryant’s teenage daughter attended her first Met Gala, the widow of Kobe Bryant felt nothing but massive ‘love’ for her baby girl, Natalia Bryant. Following the 2021 Met Gala, Vanessa Bryant and her 18-year-old daughter, Natalia Bryant, hit the after-parties – and had the time of their lives! In a series of posts to Vanessa’s Instagram, the 39-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant partied with Natalia at an after-party. Natalia rocked a black, ruffled number with some sheer panels around the sleeves, while Vanessa wore a deep green dress with a deeper neckline. “I [heart emoji] you, Natalia,” Vanessa captioned one IG gallery of the two, which featured not only a close-up of her emerald dress but also a shot of her giving her daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO