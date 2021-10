With Florida’s minimum wage increasing Thursday, Sept. 30, to $10 an hour -- and eventually to $15 an hour -- a Senate Republican has filed a proposal that would allow employers to pay a lower “training” wage. Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, on Wednesday filed the proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 382) for consideration during the legislative session that will start in January. It calls for allowing the Legislature to establish a “minimum training wage” that employers could pay to workers for six months after they are hired.

