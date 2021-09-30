APD announces policy changes in wake of 2020 protests
Over a year since the Asheville Police Department’s response to spring 2020’s racial justice demonstrations — including the destruction of a protester medic station — drew national headlines, the consequences for policing in the city continue to play out. During a Sept. 28 meeting of Asheville City Council’s Public Safety Committee, Chief David Zack announced the implementation of departmental policy changes recommended by an after-action report from the protests.mountainx.com
