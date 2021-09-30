Service Thursday 1 p.m. for Mark Lee Mullins

Mark was born July 22, 1951 in Whittier, California to James Mullins and Imogene (Gilmore) Mullins Chiles. Mark loved many and many loved him. He worked hard and loved cattle, chickens and land more than the average fellow. As a young man he would rise with the chickens, feed the animals, go to school, then to football practice. He was a butcher and would clean the bank before he came home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming at Rock Bottom Creek and hunting for arrow heads. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly.