BOSTON (CBS) – Two Massachusetts State Police troopers were relieved of duty after a video surfaced showing trainees participating in dangerous behavior. WBZ-TV’s I-Team obtained video of what some are calling the “Slip ‘N Slide.” The cell phone video shows several State Police Academy trainees who are in the 86th Recruit Training Troop class in New Braintree. The video appears to show the trainees emptying a water cooler jug along a dormitory hallway while others watch. Moments later, one of the trainees in shorts with no shirt, wearing a tactical helmet and leg pads slides from one end to the other on the...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO