Atomic Mass Games had quite a bit to unveil during their Gen Con Ministravaganza, and that included several new products and tests for its Star Wars: Legion Miniatures game. During the panel, they revealed several changes coming to the game and how it will evolve moving forward, but they also gave fans a sneak peek at some of the new units and factions coming to their hit Star Wars game over the next year or two, and if you happen to be a fan of The Mandalorian or Return of the Jedi, you are going to love what the future holds.

