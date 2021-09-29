A love story and medical mystery all in one book

This post doesn’t need any editorializing, and really just needs to be viewed and savored. A talented and oh so generous K-netizen (doing the drama gods service!) created a one picture image for some of the most popular and beloved K-drama romances in the last two decades that captures the beginning and end. It’s called “Watch an entire K-drama in one picture” meaning from the first image seeing two people who don’t know/don’t like each other to when they are happily together, even without seeing the entire in between we can glean the progression of the romance from their chemistry and body language. The above remains a classic, the Hallyu top actress and the alien professor neighbors in You From Another Star. Others that tug at my memory strings include It’s Okay, It’s Love, Coffee Prince, Kill Me, Heal Me, and Answer Me 1988. The sole misstep was not using the two teen actors in the Will it Snow for Christmas of the pre-romance portion and instead just the two adult leads. Without further ado, please enjoy!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO