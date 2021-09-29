CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A love story and medical mystery all in one book

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a love story and medical mystery all in one. Eleanor Henderson’s memoir “Everything I Have Is Yours,” chronicles her husband’s battle with an unidentifiable illness, as well as the toll it takes on their relationship and family. Henderson takes readers through almost a decade of Aaron’s constantly evolving symptoms,...

