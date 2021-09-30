CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFC to be gifted with star blanket October 8th

By Niigaanwewidam Sinclair
bluebombers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers Football club is honoured to recognize September 30 as both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, a day that honours the children who survived Indian Residential Schools and remembers those who did not return home. The staff and players of the Blue Bombers invite all Canadians to never forget the over 5,000 Indigenous children who died at those schools and ask all of us to reflect upon our relationships with Indigenous peoples while focusing on ways we can commit to healthy and positive growth through all of our communities today.

