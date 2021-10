Alesso‘s self-remixes can never be taken for granted. The practice—which first formed on Alesso and Deniz Koyu’s shared “I Wanna Know” revision—has now been reinstated out of the complete blue for the first time since the Swede paired up with ESH to take on his Liam Payne-assisted chart-topper “Midnight” at the tail end of the 2020 summer. This time around, the PROGRESSO VOL. 2 creator is assuming self-imposed remix responsibilities to provide “Chasing Stars“—his crossover appearance beside Marshmello and James Bay—with a craved house remastering.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO