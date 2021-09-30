What does end stage acute myeloid leukemia look like?

The present study evaluated outcomes and prognostic factors in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) after syngeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Among patients in first complete remission (CR1), outcomes of syngeneic HSCT (Syn) were compared with those of autologous HSCT (Auto), allogeneic HSCT from human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched sibling donor (MSD), or allogeneic HSCT from HLA-matched unrelated donor (MUD). Among 11,866 patients receiving first HSCT, 26 in the Syn group were analyzed. The 5-year overall survival (OS) rate, the cumulative incidence of relapse, and the cumulative incidence of non-relapse mortality (NRM) were 47.8%, 59.6%, and 4.6%, respectively. The OS was significantly better in patients in CR1 (n = 13) than in patients in non-CR1 (P = 0.012). Furthermore, 39 patients in CR1 each were assigned to the Auto, MSD, and MUD groups using propensity score matching. The 5-year OS in the Syn (68.4%) was not significantly different from those in the Auto (55.9%, P = 0.265), MSD (62.4%, P = 0.419), or MUD (63.7%, P = 0.409) groups. A higher relapse in the Syn than in the MSD and MUD groups was offset by lower NRM. In summary, syngeneic HSCT might be an alternative option for AML patients in CR1.

