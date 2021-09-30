Best Adderall Alternatives – Top 7 Natural Adderall Supplements

You’ve probably heard of polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. A hormonal condition that affects how the ovaries work, one in 10 women in the UK suffer from it, with symptoms varying from person to person. It’s a condition that often goes undiagnosed. “The three main features of PCOS are irregular periods, which mean your ovaries do not regularly release eggs; excess androgen, or high levels of ‘male’ hormones in your body, which can cause excess facial or body hair; and polycystic ovaries, where the ovaries become enlarged and contain many fluid-filled sacs (or follicles) that surround the eggs,” explains Dr Sohere Roked, a hormone and integrative medical doctor. “If you have at least two of these features, you may be diagnosed with PCOS.”

