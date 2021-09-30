CHESHIRE – Derf J. Kleist passed away on April 25, 2020. A memorial service is being held on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 12:30 p.m., at Hillside Cemetery, 166 Wallingford Rd., Cheshire, Conn. Food and refreshments to follow at the Pavilion at Cheshire Park, 954 Highland Ave., Cheshire, Conn. Please R.S.V.P. as soon as possible to Cynthia kleist60@gmail.com. Use the second entrance to Hillside Cemetery which is down at the bottom of the hill and follow the signs.