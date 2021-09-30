CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

Ralph Joseph Schupp

By EDITORIALS
Chesire Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESHIRE – Ralph Joseph Schupp died on September 20, 2021, peacefully at home. He was born on November 19, 1926, in East Portchester, Conn., now known as Byrum, to Joseph and Caroline Haier Schupp. He graduated from Greenwich High School in 1944. He played first trumpet in the high school band, Greenwich American Legion drum corps and The Cheshire Community Band. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1944, where he played trumpet in the Marine band. He married Georgianna Johnston on April 28, 1947. After leaving the Marines, he went to work for American Cyanamid Co. research lab in Stamford, Conn. He worked for them for 47 years. He moved to Cheshire in 1958. He helped form Boy Scout Troop 90; he was in scouting for 60 years. He retired from American Cyanamid in 1991.

cheshireherald.com

