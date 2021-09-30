CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death, Taxes, and Mason Crosby Game-Winners

By Jenelle Mackie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Mason Crosby hitting a game-winning field goal for the Packers. Down by one and with only 37 seconds left on the clock, Aaron Rodgers knew all he needed to do was get into field goal range and they would win this game. With no timeouts remaining, the reigning league MVP marched his offense 42 yards down the field, with the help of star receiver Davante Adams, to set up Mason Crosby for a 51-yard field goal attempt (his longest is 58) to secure the win over the 49ers in Santa Clara. That’s exactly what he did. The team swarmed their clutch kicker in celebration after he placed the ball through the uprights and helped the Packers to rid themselves of their demons against this 49ers team in a game that will arguably go down as one of the best regular season games in franchise history.

