How a World-Renowned Magician Stays in Touch with Wonder

By Book Dreams
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBook Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. *. World-renowned magician Joshua Jay—author of...

Literary Hub

Louise Nealon on Jealousy, Naivety, and Running to Catch Up with Her Characters

Louise Nealon is the guest. Her debut novel, Snowflake, is available from Harper. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Louise Nealon: I viewed myself as a failure for so long, during my entire twenties. And with this book, after publishing, I’m in a strange position where people are suddenly looking to me for writing advice. And I kind of laugh because I don’t see myself as a success in any way. I’m really quite nervous in interviews and quite unsure of myself. My own sense of agency in my life, really, has been through writing and been through storytelling. I look quite young for my age, and I’m quite self-deprecating, to an uncomfortable extent. And when I’m in a room by myself with characters who I see as real, and who I see as kind of imaginary friends, I don’t see that I have any control over the characters.
Literary Hub

The 13 Best Book Covers of September

Another month of books, another month of book covers. This month, I’m seeing bold blocks of color, fun with shapes, and a few different takes on pattern and cutouts. (Is it the Amazon effect? Who can say.) Here are a few of my favorite designs for carrying around in a (light) jacket pocket as the nights get cooler—but as always, feel free to add on any I’ve missed in the comments.
Literary Hub

Exclusive cover reveal: Bryan Doerries’s The Oedipus Trilogy

Lit Hub is pleased to reveal the cover for The Oedipus Trilogy, Brian Doerries’s new translations of Sophocles’s Oedipus the King, Oedipus at Colonus, and Antigone, forthcoming from Vintage Books on October 26th. Doerries, a New York-based writer, director and translator who currently serves as Artistic Director of Theater of...
The Ringer

Joshua Jay on ‘How Magicians Think’

Larry weighs in on NBA players and their stances on COVID-19 vaccinations (01:00). Later, Larry is joined by magician and author Joshua Jay to discuss his latest book, How Magicians Think, and how many magicians become passionate about magic (14:00). Later, they talk about the ethics of a magician and diversity in the world of magic, and Jay even performs some magic tricks.
Literary Hub

Victoria Chang on Grief, Craft, and the Joys of Obsession

Hosted by Paul Holdengräber, The Quarantine Tapes chronicles shifting paradigms in the age of social distancing. Each day, Paul calls a guest for a brief discussion about how they are experiencing the global pandemic. *. Paul Holdengräber is joined by Victoria Chang on episode 201 of The Quarantine Tapes. Starting...
Literary Hub

Exclusive cover reveal: Ada Limón’s The Hurting Kind

Literary Hub is pleased to reveal the cover for Ada Limón’s latest collection of poetry, The Hurting Kind, which will be published by Milkweed Editions this spring. These poems slip through the seasons, teeming with horses and kingfishers and the gleaming eyes of fish. And they honor parents, stepparents, and grandparents: the sacrifices made, the separate lives lived, the tendernesses extended to a hurting child; the abundance, in retrospect, of having two families.
Literary Hub

Palindromes and Rooftop Iguanas: Readings by David Naimon, Victoria Buitron, and Aimee Bender

Micro is a podcast for short but powerful writing. Each episode features a few short pieces of fiction, creative nonfiction, and/or poetry read by the author. The ambiguity of language and the subjectivity of interpretation feature in our first episode of Micro Season 2. Playing off multifaceted perspectives, these three pieces meet at the intersection of humor and aching reality, a space that feels all too relatable.
Literary Hub

WATCH: Qian Julie Wang in Conversation with Charles Yu

In Chinese, the word for America, Mei Guo, translates directly to “beautiful country.” Yet when seven-year-old Qian Julie Wang arrives in New York City in 1994 full of curiosity, she is overwhelmed by crushing fear and scarcity. In China, Qian’s parents were professors; in America, her family is “illegal” and it will require all the determination and small joys they can muster to survive. Inhabiting her childhood perspective with exquisite lyric clarity and unforgettable charm and strength, Wang has penned an essential American story about a family fracturing under the weight of invisibility, and a girl coming of age in the shadows, who never stops seeking the light.
Literary Hub

Against Certainty: Melissa Broder on the Intellectual Freedom of Poetry

This week on The Maris Review, Melissa Broder joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new poetry collection, Superdoom, out now from Tin House. MB: When I looked back, I was surprised at how many of the themes from my newest novel, Milk Fed, showed up [in my early poetry]. There’s a mikvah, the Jewish ritual bath. I remembered a lot of my older poetry having a lot of Catholic imagery because it was a fascination of mine. But it’s been Jewy all along, I didn’t quite realize. I guess writers write their obsessions, and I guess my obsessions are mine for the long haul.
Literary Hub

“i think my father is dying”

From Content Warning: Everything by Akwaeke Emezi. Used with permission of Copper Canyon Press. Copyright by Akwaeke Emezi. Akwaeke Emezi (they/them) is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Death of Vivek Oji, which was a finalist for the Dylan Thomas Prize, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the PEN/Jean Stein Award; Pet, a finalist for the National Book Award for Young People's Literature, a Walter Honor Book and a Stonewall Honor Book; Freshwater, which was named a New York Times Notable Book and shortlisted for the PEN/Hemingway Award, the New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award, the Lambda Literary Award, and the Center for Fiction's First Novel Prize; and most recently, Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir. Selected as a 5 Under 35 honoree by the National Book Foundation, they are based in liminal spaces.
Literary Hub

A World Outside Time: Pico Iyer on the Deep Pleasure of Handel’s Chorale Music

Every November day, in our two-room apartment in Japan, as the sun rises over Mount Ikoma, casting golden stripes across our dinner table, my wife puts into our creaking boom box a CD of Handel arias. His high, ringing chords and notes of jubilation begin to echo around our home. Sometimes we put on Bach as well, or even Van Morrison, but it’s Handel who feels to me like the laureate of the season: so often, he’s bringing us a sense of slightly wistful celebration, a mix of rhapsody and sobriety, that seems to rhyme with the cloudless blue skies and the pinch of cold, the turning leaves outside.
Literary Hub

A Ghost in His Own Life: Colm Tóibín on the Great Thomas Mann

Open Source is the world’s longest-running podcast. Christopher Lydon circles the big ideas in culture, the arts and politics with the smartest people in the world. It’s the kind of curious, critical, high-energy conversation we’re all missing nowadays. *. Thomas Mann was one of those cultural giants the world doesn’t...
Literary Hub

It’s time to start naming a book’s translator on the cover.

On this day, International Translators Day, a group of prominent translators (and writers, and publishers) have added their names to an open letter written by Jennifer Croft (translator of Olga Tokarczuk’s International Booker Prize-winning Flights) and Mark Haddon (author of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) asking that translators be named on the covers of the books they have translated (they’ve also started a hashtag, #TranslatorsOnTheCover).
Literary Hub

The Theory of (Artistic) Relativity, Illustrated

The moment I arrived in New York at the very beginning of what one might call “a career,” two pieces of unsolicited advice were immediately thrust upon me: 1) Someone will always look better than you. 2) Someone will always look worse than you. These also apply to art and making art. (I was also told it’s pronounced HOW-ston Street, but that’s largely irrelevant outside of New York City.)
Literary Hub

Writing the Anxiety of Parenthood on the Precipice of Apocalypse

The first post-apocalyptic novel may have been written by a woman—and Mary Shelley, no less— but tropes primarily followed by male writers have come to define the genre: a societal descent into violence and cannibalism; an individualist fight for survival; the Hobbesian pursuit of self-interest at all costs. In other post-apocalyptic novels, though, especially those written by women and non-cisgender people, the prospect of the end of the world is not only used to criticize human character, but to grapple with some of the more uncomfortable truths of the present. One such focus is reproductive rights, a contentious battleground even in the absence of post-apocalyptic circumstances.
Literary Hub

Here Are September’s Best Reviewed Memoirs and Biographies

Winfred Rembert’s Chasing Me to My Grave, Joy Harjo’s Poet Warrior, Dawn Turner’s Three Girls From Bronzeville, Qian Julie Wang’s Beautiful Country, and Antonio Michael Downing’s Saga Boy all feature among the best reviewed memoirs and biographies of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes...
