After LSU played its most complete game so far this season, coach Ed Orgeron thought the team showed improvement, but he said, “We're not there yet.”. That became the theme of Orgeron’s press conference Monday ahead of LSU’s first Southeastern Conference game against Mississippi State this weekend. He believed LSU improved last weekend, but he said the Tigers need to continue to get better in certain areas.

CENTRAL, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO