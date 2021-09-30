Two new ‘beefeaters’ join the ranks at the Tower of London

Emma Rousell, from Derby, and Paul Langley, from South Shields, become the newest Yeoman Warders at the Tower of London, taking up the iconic role of ‘Beefeater’ at the famous landmark after decades of distinguished service in the Royal Air Force (RAF). They join 30 other Yeoman Warders who live and work at the Tower of London, alongside their families (David Parry/PA) (PA Wire)

Two new “beefeaters” have donned their famous dark blue and red uniforms for the first time as they prepare to join the ranks of the guards at the Tower of London

Emma Rousell from Derby and Paul Langley from South Shields have begun training to become the newest Yeoman Warders at the central London landmark.

Both Ms Rousell and Mr Langley have been chosen for the prestigious role after 22 years in the Royal Air Force earning the Good Conduct medal, and a rigorous selection process.

Both Ms Rousell and Mr Langley have been chosen for the prestigious role after 22 years in the Royal Air Force, earning the Good Conduct medal, and a rigorous selection process (PA). (PA Wire)

They join a troupe of 30 other guards at the Tower who hold the traditional, ceremonial roles as extraordinary members of the Queen’s Bodyguard.

The position of Yeoman Warder, popularly known as a “Beefeater”, descends from the band of warders who guarded the gates and royal prisoners when the fortress was first constructed.

Nowadays, day to day their activities include leading tours, providing lectures and posing for hundreds of selfies with eager tourists.