CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Two new ‘beefeaters’ join the ranks at the Tower of London

By Mike Bedigan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbRQN_0cD0AzYi00
Emma Rousell, from Derby, and Paul Langley, from South Shields, become the newest Yeoman Warders at the Tower of London, taking up the iconic role of ‘Beefeater’ at the famous landmark after decades of distinguished service in the Royal Air Force (RAF). They join 30 other Yeoman Warders who live and work at the Tower of London, alongside their families (David Parry/PA) (PA Wire)

Two new “beefeaters” have donned their famous dark blue and red uniforms for the first time as they prepare to join the ranks of the guards at the Tower of London

Emma Rousell from Derby and Paul Langley from South Shields have begun training to become the newest Yeoman Warders at the central London landmark.

Both Ms Rousell and Mr Langley have been chosen for the prestigious role after 22 years in the Royal Air Force earning the Good Conduct medal, and a rigorous selection process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fICZS_0cD0AzYi00
Both Ms Rousell and Mr Langley have been chosen for the prestigious role after 22 years in the Royal Air Force, earning the Good Conduct medal, and a rigorous selection process (PA). (PA Wire)

They join a troupe of 30 other guards at the Tower who hold the traditional, ceremonial roles as extraordinary members of the Queen’s Bodyguard.

The position of Yeoman Warder, popularly known as a “Beefeater”, descends from the band of warders who guarded the gates and royal prisoners when the fortress was first constructed.

Nowadays, day to day their activities include leading tours, providing lectures and posing for hundreds of selfies with eager tourists.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Why Princess Anne ditched £1,300/month London flat after a few months

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence now have two beautiful properties: their main residence is Gatcombe Park, a sprawling estate in Gloucestershire, and their London base at St James's Palace. However, shortly after they got married, the couple lived in an apartment in central London which the Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Two new London Underground stations open on the Northern Line

“I’m so excited. This is the best experience I’ve done. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.” So said Lia Calzolari from Hertfordshire, one of around 100 London Underground enthusiasts who were waiting outside the gates of the capital’s newest Tube terminus – Battersea Power Station.She had taken the last train from her local station to London Liverpool Street and walked six miles across the capital to be ready for the 5.28am departure: first stop, Nine Elms.Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms are the first new stations on the capital’s Underground this century – and the first additions to the...
TRAFFIC
Silicon Republic

London ranked as the best European city for founders

The UK capital was the only European city to make the top 10 in Startup Genome’s ranking, tying with New York in second place for the second year in a row. London is Europe’s number one start-up city, according to a recent report by Startup Genome. The research and advisory body which specialises in start-ups released its ‘Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2021’ report today (22 September).
ECONOMY
pahomepage.com

Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of “No Time to Die” on the red carpet for the new Bond film’s world premiere Tuesday, a glittering event that marked the movie’s release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic. The film, the 25th in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower Of London#Central London#Beefeater#South Shields#Uk#Yeoman Warders#The Royal Air Force
The Independent

Britain has 1,782 more million pound streets than a year ago, says Zoopla

There are nearly 1,800 more streets across Britain where the average home is valued at £1 million-plus compared with a year ago, analysis has found.Some 11,673 streets in September 2021 had an average property price of £1 million or more, which was 1,782 more than the 9,891 million pound streets in September 2020, Zoopla said.The South East of England accounts for about half of the increase, with 942 more million pound streets having been created there over the past year, compared with 262 in London The tapering of a stamp duty holiday in the summer prompted a rush of buyers snapping...
REAL ESTATE
Time Out Global

First look: inside London’s two new tube stations

The Northern Line is now even more sprawling. Two new underground stations – Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms – opened their doors this morning. And while everyone loves a good tube line update, it’s particularly exciting for south Londoners. It’s no longer going to take a short lifetime to get into central.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
AFP

London inquest seeks to solve mystery sinking of French trawler

The families of two French fishermen who died when their trawler sank in mysterious circumstances off the English coast 17 years ago said on Monday they were experienced sailors and would never have compromised safety on board. Le Floch, 49, came from a family of fishermen and was described as someone who had the sea "in his blood since he was small", his family told the High Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
Indy100

In Pictures: Elite athletes and fancy dress runners take part in London Marathon

More than 40,000 people have hit the streets of the UK capital to take part in the London Marathon a year after the event was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.Some famous faces were among those taking part in the race.There was a dry start to the race but cloudier skies, sunny spells and brisk winds were expected, according to the Met Office.Last year’s marathon was replaced by a virtual run where participants chose their own route and a further 40,000 participants will earn their medal by taking part in the virtual event this year.Sunday’s outing is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously.Plenty of colour was provided by the participants who opted to run in fancy dress, from cartoon robots to busy bees. Read More Camilla enjoys storytime call from youngsters as she becomes patron of charityYoungest London Marathon runner raising funds for medics who saved her lifeVolunteers prepare for ‘great day’ as essential part of London Marathon
U.K.
Elle

London Fashion Week Was Split Between Two Camps

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. By the looks of the recently concluded London Fashion Week, designers spent their lockdown downtime either delving deep into fashion history or craving the lights and EDM drops of clubland. While New York Fashion Week saw a new focus on a sober, trend-proof style of dressing, London's talents went to further extremes. Some of the standout shows split neatly into two camps: There were those who hewed to tradition, though very much seen through a modern lens. And those who pushed the limits of body-con as a release valve for all the cooped-up club kids out there.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
archiproducts.com

The New Visionnaire Embassy in London

28/09/2021 - After the first such facility opened two years ago in Hong Kong, Visionnaire arrives in London with its second Embassy, inside the prestigious Chelsea Harbour Design Center. A space for bespoke design by appointment that will make its official public debut in September 2021. The design concept of...
WORLD
The Tab

#FORASaferCardiff initiative lights up billboards for Freshers’ fortnight

From September 20th until October 4th, 35 digital billboards will light up the city centre and surrounding student areas at night, including sites on City Road, North Road and Tresillion Way. Business development service For Cardiff have initiated a new campaign to light up dark streets and help those who...
POLITICS
Slipped Disc

Jessye Norman estate sues two London doctors

The Guardian reports that the late singer’s brother has issued proceedings against two doctors and a London private hospital for allegedly leaving her paralysed in 2015 after surgery for a painful back problem. James Howard Norman Sr alleges that medical negligence by anaesthetist and pain specialist Dr Adnan Al-Kaisy, consultant...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

How Prince Charles broke the Queen's golden food rule

The Queen and other members of the royal family are typically advised against eating specific foods, whether it's to avoid bad breath, prevent food poisoning or simply to follow Her Majesty's preferences – but Prince Charles doesn't always stick to the palace's recommendations. The British royal family are famously advised...
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy