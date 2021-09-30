Sneak Peek: Botanica Brings a Stylish Vibe and American South-Italian Cuisine to Wildwood

In this issue of National Geographic Kids, meet brown bears in Alaska that are living large and packing on the pounds as they prepare for their winter sleep. The bears enter their dens for a period of light hibernation to wait out the cold weather when food is scarce. And see how five other animals snooze. Next, learn the secret history of money. The facts will make you say cha-ching! Then head to Turkey to discover a frozen-looking natural wonder called Cotton Castle that's a real hot spot. Plus, get five adorable stories of incredible animal friends. Be sure to check out the results of our latest Whatcha Think? poll to find out which dish Nat Geo Kids readers most want on their Thanksgiving table. Finally, read an excerpt from Explorer Academy: The Dragon’s Blood and visit the giveaways page from October 20-27 for a chance to win a copy of the new book.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO