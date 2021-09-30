Sneak Peek: Botanica Brings a Stylish Vibe and American South-Italian Cuisine to Wildwood
When Ryan Sherring stands in the middle of Botanica's (2490 Taylor Road, Wildwood; 636-821-1233) dining room, he can't help but marvel at the transformation. Gone are the mustard yellow walls, red ceiling and dark pub tables that characterized the former Llywellyn's pub; in their place, the white tin ceiling, exposed brick, green plants, Pop Art and sleek, grey concrete bar give off a sleek, modern vibe with light filling the space from the building's numerous windows. It's a chic, but still welcoming atmosphere — one he knows will quickly become the neighborhood gathering spot and dining destination for the residents of Wildwood and beyond.www.riverfronttimes.com
