COVID-19 senate bills on vaccine mandates, employee rights filed in Arkansas legislative session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two new COVID-19 senate bills regarding vaccine mandates and employee rights have been filed since Monday. Both bills were filed by Republican senators. Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, filed SB-730. The bill seeks to amend the Division of Workforce Services law. It would authorize unemployment benefits for an individual who is terminated solely due to a refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.