Tags in guns could put US troops at risk

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Press has found that some units in the U.S. military are using radio frequency identification to keep track of guns. But placing RFID tags in weapons raises security concerns that enemies could detect troops on the battlefield. (Sept. 30)

