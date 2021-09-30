Bemer’s ex-boyfriend admits stabbing him in Glastonbury but avoids prison time

Jason McCormick, 48, the former live-in boyfriend of businessman Bruce J. Bemer, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in Hartford Superior Court this week in an incident last December in which he stabbed Bemer repeatedly with two steak knives at their Glastonbury home, court records show. (Glastonbury police mugshot)

The former live-in boyfriend of businessman Bruce J. Bemer pleaded guilty to first-degree assault this week in an incident last December in which he stabbed Bemer repeatedly with two steak knives at their Glastonbury home, court records show.

The plea bargain entered by Jason Douglas McCormick, now 48, calls for him to receive a sentence without immediate prison time. He is to be put on probation for three years at his Nov. 10 sentencing by Hartford Superior Court Judge Hope Seeley, with the possibility of up to 10 years in prison if he violates release conditions.

As part of the plea bargain, prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre will drop an attempted murder charge.

First-degree assault and attempted murder carry the same penalties, up to 20 years in prison.

McCormick was convicted of the assault under a provision of the law dealing with extremely reckless conduct that causes serious physical injury — rather than provisions dealing with intentional infliction of injury.

Bemer told police that the attack was unprovoked. He said he was in his home office when McCormick came in with two steak knives and came at him “like a wild man,” according to a police affidavit.

Bemer suffered multiple stab wounds to his right leg, a fractured leg bone, and was stabbed in his back, chest, and shoulder, police say.

McCormick has been free on bonds in the multiple $100,000 range for much of the time his case has been in court, according to court records on the complex series of bond changes.

One of the release conditions set in March by Judge Laura F. Baldini was that McCormick attend treatment at the High Watch Recovery Center, an addiction treatment program in Kent based on the 12-step approach of Alcoholics Anonymous.

This past spring Baldini ordered McCormick not to live at — or even go to — any property belonging to Bemer, court records show.

Neither Melchiorre nor defense lawyer Robert P. Pickering could be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Bemer was convicted of crimes related to human trafficking in Danbury Superior Court in 2019 and has been free on a $750,000 appeal bond since then. But the state Supreme Court held Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions and ordered him found not guilty on all counts.