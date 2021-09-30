CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glastonbury, CT

Bemer’s ex-boyfriend admits stabbing him in Glastonbury but avoids prison time

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lz9s2_0cD07DPg00
Jason McCormick, 48, the former live-in boyfriend of businessman Bruce J. Bemer, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in Hartford Superior Court this week in an incident last December in which he stabbed Bemer repeatedly with two steak knives at their Glastonbury home, court records show. (Glastonbury police mugshot)

The former live-in boyfriend of businessman Bruce J. Bemer pleaded guilty to first-degree assault this week in an incident last December in which he stabbed Bemer repeatedly with two steak knives at their Glastonbury home, court records show.

The plea bargain entered by Jason Douglas McCormick, now 48, calls for him to receive a sentence without immediate prison time. He is to be put on probation for three years at his Nov. 10 sentencing by Hartford Superior Court Judge Hope Seeley, with the possibility of up to 10 years in prison if he violates release conditions.

As part of the plea bargain, prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre will drop an attempted murder charge.

ASSAULT CONVICTION

DEFENDANT: JASON DOUGLAS MCCORMICK, NOW 48, WHO LIVED WITH GLASTONBURY BUSINESSMAN BRUCE J. BEMER WHEN HE REPEATEDLY STABBED BEMER ON DEC. 29.

CONVICTION: FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT.

AGREED UPON SENTENCE: 10 YEARS, SUSPENDED, AND THREE YEARS’ PROBATION.

SENTENCING DATE: NOV. 10 IN HARTFORD SUPERIOR COURT.

First-degree assault and attempted murder carry the same penalties, up to 20 years in prison.

McCormick was convicted of the assault under a provision of the law dealing with extremely reckless conduct that causes serious physical injury — rather than provisions dealing with intentional infliction of injury.

Bemer told police that the attack was unprovoked. He said he was in his home office when McCormick came in with two steak knives and came at him “like a wild man,” according to a police affidavit.

Bemer suffered multiple stab wounds to his right leg, a fractured leg bone, and was stabbed in his back, chest, and shoulder, police say.

McCormick has been free on bonds in the multiple $100,000 range for much of the time his case has been in court, according to court records on the complex series of bond changes.

One of the release conditions set in March by Judge Laura F. Baldini was that McCormick attend treatment at the High Watch Recovery Center, an addiction treatment program in Kent based on the 12-step approach of Alcoholics Anonymous.

This past spring Baldini ordered McCormick not to live at — or even go to — any property belonging to Bemer, court records show.

Neither Melchiorre nor defense lawyer Robert P. Pickering could be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Bemer was convicted of crimes related to human trafficking in Danbury Superior Court in 2019 and has been free on a $750,000 appeal bond since then. But the state Supreme Court held Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions and ordered him found not guilty on all counts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glastonbury, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Kent, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Plea Bargain#Hartford Superior Court
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
337
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy