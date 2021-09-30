CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Payne Branch Park Open and Flourishing Thanks to Middle Fork Greenway Task Force

By Blue Ridge Conservancy
wataugaonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article15 years ago, members of the Middle Fork Greenway task force obtained grants to secure land for three parks along the Middle Fork of the New River: Payne Branch Park, Goldmine Branch Park, and Sterling Creek Park. After removal of the South Fork dam and extensive stream bank restoration, Payne Branch Park is now open to the public. Sterling Creek Park opened in 2014, and Goldmine Branch Park is currently under construction, slated to be finished by the end of the year. Funding for Payne Branch Park was provided by AppHealthCare, ZAP Endurance, Watauga County Tourism Development Authority, and Blue Ridge Conservancy.

wataugaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Catawba Greenway hiking trail opens in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Area hikers have a new trail to explore, thanks to a partnership between Roanoke County and Virginia Tech. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning to officially open the Catawba Greenway. The trail is almost three miles and serves as an alternate link to McAfee Knob through the Appalachian Trail. Those in the community hope the trail will allow people to explore the Catawba Valley in a new way.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
yourerie

Presque Isle State Park to improve area with Greenways Plan

A plan is in the works that will improve the area leading to Presque Isle State Park. The State of Pennsylvania purchased property on Peninsula Drive at the end of 2020 with a plan to create an area they call Presque Isle Greenways. This plan would include walking paths and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wataugaonline.com

Bear Attack near Folk Art Center prompts area trail closures and food prohibitions on the Blue Ridge Parkway

A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The couple was having a picnic on a grassy hill near the Folk Art Center, when they were alerted to a bear by their dog. The unleashed dog ran towards the bear while barking loudly. Likely aggravated by the dog, the bear acted defensively toward the dog and the couple. Over the next several minutes, there were repeated attacks by the bear while the couple retreated with their dog to the safety of their vehicle. The couple drove to Mission Hospital where they were both treated for their injuries and released.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#Volunteers#Flourishing#Zap Endurance#Blue Ridge Conservancy#Resource Institute#New River Light Power#Nrlp#The Middle Fork Greenway
wataugaonline.com

Four scheduled local projects to impact some travel routes this week

Four local projects that will impact some travel routes are scheduled to occur this week. All projects are weather dependant. A lane closure is scheduled starting Monday night, October 4, after 7 pm in the northbound lane in the vicinity of 2209 Shawneehaw Avenue (Peak Fitness) in Banner Elk. It will be closed for maintenance work on a natural gas line. The lane closure will potentially last four nights Monday, Oct 4 thru Thursday, Oct 7. Work will only occur those nights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM.
rhinotimes.com

High Point Greenway Section Now Open After Summer Hiatus

Greenways in cities are always nice to have, but they’re especially popular during pandemics when everyone likes to walk their dog – or just walk themselves – five or six times a day. So, health-conscious High Point residents will be glad to know that the stretch of the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Warrenton Branch Greenway extended by nearly a mile

A construction project to extend the Warrenton Branch Greenway by almost a mile was completed late last month. The popular multi-use trail is now 2.2 miles long, extending from Old Town Warrenton to the Fauquier Education Farm — also known as the Stafford Experimental Farm — on Meetze Road. The...
WARRENTON, VA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Housing task force discusses immediate actions

(This piece is the fourth in a series to address the issue of housing availability and affordability in the greater Sandpoint region.) I just came out of the second meeting of the Workforce Housing Task Force. The first meeting was mostly about introductions, identifying the problem using data from the city’s recent Workforce Housing Assessment Survey and determining how broad the focus of the task force should be. Consensus among the group was to address access to housing across the income spectrum. There should be housing options for everyone who participates in the local workforce.
SANDPOINT, ID
klcc.org

Weather helps firefighting crews at Middle Fork Complex near Oakridge

Fire season still isn’t over, but there’s some relief for people living in the Oakridge area, roughly 40 miles east of Eugene. Crews say they’ve got a good handle on the Middle Fork Complex of wildfires. Milder weather has helped to minimize fire growth, and initial lines around the 30,000-acre...
OAKRIDGE, OR
wknofm.org

Watch: Shelby County Joint Task Force

The Shelby County Joint Task Force resumes video conferences as the number of COVID-19 and Delta Variant cases rises. Watch at 12PM on Thursday, September 23rd. At noon, click here to watch.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Chaffee County Times

Legacy Bank opens East Main branch

Legacy Bank held a public grand opening of its newly constructed building at 106 North Court St. at East Main in Buena Vista on Wed., Sept. 22. Mayor Duff Lacy and town administrator Phillip Puckett met with Legacy Bank leadership the night of Sept. 21 to tour the new building.
BUENA VISTA, CO
townelaker.com

Parking Deck Placement Is No Easy Task

The county needs to expand the Justice Center in downtown Canton. It was built a little more than 25 years ago, to meet the space needs of the courts. Now, it’s bursting at the seams. The expansion will take up space currently used for parking, which already is inadequate. So,...
TRAFFIC
wataugaonline.com

Wildlife Oral Rabies Vaccination Program Begins Next Week, Protects People and Pets

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced it is working with the United States Department of Agriculture to help prevent the spread of rabies by distributing oral rabies vaccine for wild raccoons along western North Carolina’s borders with Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia. The annual baiting program, administered by USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services, was first conducted in North Carolina in 2005.
ANIMALS
wataugaonline.com

More Than 10 Million Pounds of Litter Collected

NORTH WILKESBORO – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 10 million pounds of litter from roadsides, nearly breaking the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019. This announcement comes on the heels of the two-week Fall Litter Sweep, which saw more than...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
wataugaonline.com

Annual police forum to be held during special Boone Town Council meeting on Wednesday

The Boone Town Council will conduct a special meeting on Wednesday for the annual police forum. Individuals who wish to address Council remotely can do so through WebEx either online or by phone. If you wish to provide public comment remotely, please email Town Manager, John A. Ward III at john.ward@townofboone.net or call in at 828-406-5563 and you will be provided with an invite to the meeting.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cheyennecity.org

Thank You to our Greater Cheyenne Greenway Fall Clean-up Volunteers

CHEYENNE – Fall is here, and citizens of Cheyenne are volunteering like crazy to clean up our beloved Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The City appreciates the community’s continuing support of the Greenway and your significant maintenance contributions. Both City staff and volunteers report seeing tremendous use of the greenway this year! Cheyenne’s parks and greenways serve as critical infrastructure for exercise, relaxation, stress management, and even chalk art projects. Thanks volunteers, we are so incredibly grateful to you!
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy