ACU golf team finishes 8th in Wisconsin

FORT COLLINS, Colorado - The UNI men's golf team completed round 3 of the Ram Masters Invitational Tuesday in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Panthers finished in 15th place, shooting a third round score of 307 for a 54-hole total of 960 (337-316-307). Leading the team was junior Griffin Parker, who fired a 74 in the final round, finishing with a 227 and in a tie for 12th place. Thomas Storbeck shot a 77, making his 54-hole total 239. Alex Pries carded a 76 and Tommy Doyle shot a 80, both shooting 54-hole totals of 250. Ben Bermel finished with an 86, carding a 254 total.
