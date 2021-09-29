ACU golf team finishes 8th in Wisconsin

The St. John's men's golf team wrapped up action at the Macdonald Cup on Sunday, placing fourth overall in the standings. Senior Tyler Gerbavsits led the way for the Red Storm, shooting a three-round 217 to finish in a tie for 14th. The Huntington, N.Y., native saw his best effort come in round two of the event, as he fired off five birdies for a score of 3-under 67.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO