Wisconsin State

ACU golf team finishes 8th in Wisconsin

acusports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERONA, Wis. – The ACU men's golf team took part in the Badger Invitational over the weekend, coming in 8th place out of 14 teams. ACU returns to the course on Monday, when they open the Trinity Forest Invitational hosted by SMU.

