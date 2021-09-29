FRONT-PORCH GOSPEL: Lost in Yellowstone (Chapter 10)

“The dividing of a river, the parting of friends.”. Perhaps it was just the Lord’s reminder for us to absorb all the good things around us, not just the ominous. We hadn’t gone a hundred yards toward the river that Wednesday morning until an elk – Todd says its rack at least a 5 x 5 and maybe 7 x 7 – came out into a wide opening in the woods and posed for us there in the field. It just stood there in the middle of the field, majestically, looking at us for several moments, as curious about us and we were about him. He was far more majestic, though. It was one of the most beautiful sights I would see, with another awaiting a little more than a day ahead.