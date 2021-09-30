CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool v Man City: What does the form show?

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are the only side still unbeaten in the Premier League this season (won four, drawn two), while the Reds have also netted more goals than any other side (15). However, Manchester City have conceded the fewest goals so far in 2021-22 (one), keeping a clean sheet in each of their past five games.

www.bbc.com

LFCTransferRoom

Norwich City v Liverpool: Match Preview | EFL Cup

Fresh off the back of a resounding 3-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, the Reds turn their attention to Carabao Cup duty where they prepare to face Norwich City at Carrow Road. The two sides come into the match in contrasting form. Liverpool sit pretty in joint-first...
NORWICH, NY
BBC

Team news: Man City v Wycombe

Pep Guardiola will name several youngsters in his side to face League One visitors Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Manchester City boss said he will rest Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo because they have played every minute so far this season, while John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan are injured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Chelsea have won their last three meetings with Manchester City in all competitions, in the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League. They last had a longer winning run against the Citizens between December 2005 and March 2009 (eight games). City have won three of their last six Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Man City

The last time Manchester City went to Stamford Bridge, in January, they took Chelsea apart with three goals in the first 35 minutes, but that was before Thomas Tuchel took over and this is a very different Chelsea side now. The games between the big four - these two, plus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool predicted XI v. Man City: Jurgen Klopp to make two huge calls

Liverpool are up against contemporary foes Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend, in what should be a blockbuster affair. Jurgen Klopp has notably been without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Thiago in recent games, and it’s unclear when the trio are expected to return. James Milner and Curtis...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool, Man City battle for Premier League supremacy

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Liverpool and Manchester City resume their rivalry for top spot when they go head to head in the Premier League this weekend, while Chelsea and Manchester United aim to get their title challenges back on track. Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, City and Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Liverpool v Manchester City: great games in the Klopp-Guardiola era

We look back on five Premier League encounters that have made this rivalry one of goals, drama, controversy and memes. The first meeting between Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City took place at Anfield in December 2016 and, after much hype, proved an anticlimax – a low-quality encounter that ended in narrow victory for the hosts. The teams met again four months later at the Etihad Stadium and this time there was no disappointment. The game was a barnstormer, full of speed, skill, aggression and ambition as the sides went at each other from the start. There were two goals – a James Milner penalty on 51 minutes cancelled out by Sergio Agüero’s strike soon after – and there would have been more but for poor finishing by both teams. This was a breathless contest marked by moments of drama and controversy – Milner was fortunate not to be sent off for a first-half foul on Raheem Sterling – a precursor for what was to come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Clinical Salah shows Man City what they are missing

Liverpool (AFP) – Two moments of magic from Mohamed Salah ensured Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League this season after an enthralling 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday. For 45 minutes City’s collective brilliance threatened to blow the Reds away and inflict a first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne earns point for Man City after moment of Mohamed Salah magic

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike as Manchester City twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Anfield in a tie befitting two of the Premier League’s heavyweights.A game which Pep Guardiola’s side had bossed in the first half exploded into life after the break with the stand-out moment being Salah’s weaving effort, of which Lionel Messi would have been proud.The Egypt international twisted and turned past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias before firing an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many matches.But Manchester City were left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Manchester City: Reds investigating spitting allegation

Liverpool have collected "substantial evidence" after Manchester City made a complaint alleging a home fan spat at their backroom staff in the first half of the 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool are conducting a full investigation into the incident. In a statement the club said witnesses had been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah’s ‘exceptional’ goal against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the world-class finishing of Mohamed Salah after the Egypt international’s brilliant individual effort in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City.Salah scored for the seventh successive match this season and eighth time in nine outings – only Burnley have kept him out – after a superb weaving run inside the City penalty area.It was not good enough for the winner as Kevin De Bruyne equalised – as Phil Foden had done earlier to cancel out Sadio Mane’s opener – with nine minutes to go but Klopp felt it was a fitting way to mark the death...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Man of the Match

Liverpool were very impressive against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. Various players caught the eye, however, one in particular stood out from the rest. That one was unsurprisingly Virgil van Dijk (on his 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool). We all know what Van Dijk brings to Liverpool - the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE

