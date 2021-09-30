CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duck Hunt Most Successful in This Area of the State

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
The Duck hunting season got off to great start last weekend in Minnesota as a whole. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He joined me on WJON this week. He says the hunt was better in Central and northern Minnesota that it was in southern Minnesota due in part to the drought. He says a lot of wood ducks, teal and blue and green winged ducks were harvested this past weekend. Schmitt says a "decent" amount of mallards were also taken. He says the best shooting is the first hour to hour and a half of the day when the sun comes up.

fiddleheadfocus.com

Attention to the flag for successful waterfowl hunting

Selecting the right hunting location, be it field, river or pond, is often considered the key to consistent waterfowling success. If ducks and geese aren’t regularly feeding or resting at that spot, not much shooting takes place. Even when a sportsman does find a hot spot, three other elements must...
Pine And Lakes News

CO Reports: Varied success for Duck Opener, mornings hunts do well

CO (Conservation Officer) Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled for migratory waterfowl hunting and sport fishing. Hunters had varied success for ducks. Complaints were fielded regarding the new sunset close time vs. the traditional 4 p.m. closure. Assistance was given to a couple of individuals in determining who owned the cattle that were showing up on their game cameras and impacting their archery deer hunting.
ABC 4

Get the latest waterfowl hunting tips to have a successful hunting season

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s hunting season is here, and if you’re hunting our state’s waterfowl, wildlife experts suggest a few things to pay attention to while hunting geese, ducks. and swans. Our pandemic has changed a few of this year’s hunts, starting only in a matter of days and experts...
Radio Iowa

Duck season opens with good outlook for hunters

Duck hunting season opens Saturday in the northernmost zone of the state. State waterfowl biologist Orrin Jones, says conditions are setting up for a good opener. “Fall migrations are just beginning to kick off — so we think that’s favorable. Wetland conditions across the state are variable, so we really encourage hunters to go out and do some scouting before they head out into the field,” Jones says.
WTAJ

Additional state forest roads open for hunting season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An additional 515 miles of road will be open for hunters this fall in 18 of the 20 forest districts in Pennsylvania. Over 3,200 miles of state forest roadways will open for the start of archery deer season on Oct. 2 and will stay open until Nov. 13. Many of the roadways will continue to stay open for other hunting seasons continuing until January 2022, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
MLive

Successful deer hunt? How to report it online

Deer hunting seasons throughout Michigan are underway and the state has a new way for successful hunters to report their harvest. Beginning Oct. 1, hunters can report their 2021 deer harvest online. Reporting is optional but highly encouraged as it helps the Michigan Department of Natural Resources manage the state’s deer herd.
HOBBIES
Rapid City Journal

Pheasant season nears with promising numbers, Game, Fish & Parks says

The South Dakota pheasant hunting season gets underway in two weeks, and the numbers look more than promising. According to the Game, Fish & Parks Department, hunters harvested over 1 million birds last year and the department says 2021 is shaping up to be even better. A mild winter plus a dry spring and summer have contributed to potentially record pheasant numbers.
St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

