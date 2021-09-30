College football's Odd Couple: What it was like when Lane Kiffin coached for Nick Saban at Alabama

Blake Sims remembers his first meeting with Lane Kiffin seven years ago as something of a surprise. “Coach (Nick) Saban hired him and we really didn’t know what to expect,” said Sims, who just wrapped up the 2021 Indoor Football League season as the quarterback of the Seattle Shock. “The players knew about him because he had been the coach at Tennessee, but we had heard all kinds of stuff just like everybody had. But he was great. We had a lot of quarterbacks competing that year, and before spring practice he had sat down with all of us, got to know us, listened to what we had to say. So we were the same way with him.”